Planning To Study In Japan? Check Out This Scholarship

The MEXT scholarship aims to strengthen international ties by fostering talented individuals who can contribute to the development of both Japan and their home countries. By providing financial and academic support, the program ensures that students gain immersive cultural and linguistic exposure in Japan.
Eligibility Criteria
Type: Japanese Studies Students
Level: Undergraduate (Certificate Course)
Age Requirement: Applicants must be born between April 2, 1995, and April 1, 2007
Field of Study: Japanese Language and Culture
Qualification: Must be currently enrolled in selected universities and have studied the Japanese language or culture for over a year
Duration: One year (starting October 2025)
Number of Scholars: Up to 9 students
Scholarship Benefits
Stipend: 117,000 Yen per month (approximately Rs 63,600 per month)
Tuition Fees: Fully exempted
Airfare: Round-trip airfare provided
Selection and Application Process
The application period may vary based on the applicant's university. The preliminary selection process includes document screening, followed by a written test and interview in February.
Documents Required
- Application Form
- Placement Preference Application Form
- Certified Academic Transcript from the University
- Proof of Japanese Language and Culture Studies (minimum one year)
- Certificate of Enrollment
- Recommendation Letter from Academic Advisor/University Head
- Certificate of Japanese Language Ability
Health Requirement
Applicants must submit a health certificate in the prescribed format, signed by a physician, confirming that they have no physical or mental conditions that would hinder their studies in Japan.