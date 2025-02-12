Planning To Study In Japan? Check Out This Scholarship

The Government of Japan has opened applications for the MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology) Scholarship Programme 2025, offering Indian students a opportunity to study in Japan. This scholarship is available for undergraduate students specialising in the Japanese language and culture.

The MEXT scholarship aims to strengthen international ties by fostering talented individuals who can contribute to the development of both Japan and their home countries. By providing financial and academic support, the program ensures that students gain immersive cultural and linguistic exposure in Japan.

Eligibility Criteria

Type: Japanese Studies Students

Level: Undergraduate (Certificate Course)

Age Requirement: Applicants must be born between April 2, 1995, and April 1, 2007

Field of Study: Japanese Language and Culture

Qualification: Must be currently enrolled in selected universities and have studied the Japanese language or culture for over a year

Duration: One year (starting October 2025)

Number of Scholars: Up to 9 students

Scholarship Benefits

Stipend: 117,000 Yen per month (approximately Rs 63,600 per month)

Tuition Fees: Fully exempted

Airfare: Round-trip airfare provided

Selection and Application Process

The application period may vary based on the applicant's university. The preliminary selection process includes document screening, followed by a written test and interview in February.

Documents Required

Application Form

Placement Preference Application Form

Certified Academic Transcript from the University

Proof of Japanese Language and Culture Studies (minimum one year)

Certificate of Enrollment

Recommendation Letter from Academic Advisor/University Head

Certificate of Japanese Language Ability

Health Requirement

Applicants must submit a health certificate in the prescribed format, signed by a physician, confirming that they have no physical or mental conditions that would hinder their studies in Japan.