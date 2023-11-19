Planning To Study Abroad? Here Are Top Scholarships New Zealand Offers

Scholarship applications open in spring (March-April) and close in late summer or early fall (Aug-Oct).

Those planning to study abroad may consider adding New Zealand to their list, as it offers several scholarships for international students, including those from developing nations and those pursuing postgraduate studies. The Manaaki New Zealand Scholarship, offered by the New Zealand government, is the most prestigious among them. This scholarship covers all tuition fees, a living stipend, and living allowance.

Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships:

These scholarships are awarded to high-achieving students from developing countries. To be eligible, students must be citizens or permanent residents of a developing country, have a strong academic background, and commit to returning to their home country after completing studies in New Zealand.

University of Auckland International Student Excellence Scholarship:

Another prestigious option for international students is the University of Auckland International Student Excellence Scholarship, valued at up to NZ$30,000 (Rs 14,72,749) per year. This scholarship is awarded to students showing academic excellence and leadership potential who are enrolled full-time in a postgraduate program at the University of Auckland.

Wellington Master's by Thesis Scholarship:

Provided by Victoria University of Wellington, the Wellington Master's by Thesis Scholarship is a NZ$20,000 (Rs 9,81,522) per year award for students in a Master's by Thesis program, based on a strong academic record and demonstrated research interest.

ADB-Japan Scholarship:

The ADB-Japan Scholarship Program for Developing Countries in Asia and the Pacific, a collaboration between the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japanese government, is open to students from developing countries in specified regions pursuing postgraduate studies in various subjects. Eligible candidates must be citizens of a developing country in Asia and the Pacific with a commendable academic record.

Lincoln University Scholarships:

Lincoln University International Taught Master Merit Scholarships, offered by Lincoln University, provide financial support of up to NZ$10,000 (Rs 4,99,417) annually for students enrolled in a postgraduate taught master's program. Eligibility criteria include a strong academic record and origin from a country classified as low- or middle-income by the World Bank.

University of Waikato International Excellence Scholarship:

The University of Waikato International Excellence Scholarship, provided by the University of Waikato, offers financial assistance of up to NZ$15,000 (Rs 7,45,558) per year for students enrolled in any undergraduate or postgraduate program, contingent on a robust academic background and origin from a country not classified as high-income by the World Bank.

These scholarships represent only a small part of the many financial aid opportunities for international students aspiring to study in New Zealand. For more details, students can visit the website of the New Zealand government's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.