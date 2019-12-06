Educators Discuss STEAM Education At Oxford University Press Workshop

The keynote address was delivered by Mr. Aurobindo Saxena, Consultant and Educationist.

Over 100 educators participated in a seminar cum workshop organized by the world's largest University Press, Oxford University Press (OUP), on December 6 to discuss and learn about STEAM Education. STEAM is an educational approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. The event, in which teachers engaged in discussions on 'Learning in the 21st century' was held at Ahmedabad.

Eminent panelists including Dr. Anavaratham, Director, Schoogle, Mr. P. Varadrajan, Principal, Prince Asokaraje Gayakwad School, Ms. Kavita Sharma, Principal, J G International School shared their views on how STEAM education is the need of the hour for any modern day schooling system.

"STEAM Education is based on the ideals of collaborative exploration and problem-based learning with a focus on real-world issues. It is conceptually different from the traditional education models that have limited scope for students to innovate, create and solve complex problems. At OUP, our endeavor is to continually engage with educators and introduce them to newer learning and teaching pedagogies, so that learners are 21st century ready," said Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran, Managing Director, Oxford University Press (India).

The concept of STEAM (Science, Technology, English, Arts and Mathematics) learning focuses on encouraging rational, analytical, logical, and quantitative reasoning by incorporating scientific temper and evidence based thinking throughout curriculum in science as well as in traditionally 'non-science' subjects.

"Unlike routine classroom assessments that are dominated by content and mainly evaluate knowledge and recall, STEAM learning aims at helping children find their true potential of being inventors, creators, designers, collaborators, and problem solvers. We have received an overwhelming response from our stakeholders who have shared their ideas on how to make STEAM more proficient," said educationist Vaishali Gupta, who was also the workshop moderator.

