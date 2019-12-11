Odisha Boy's Innovative Water Dispenser Wins Appreciation From Vladimir Putin

Odisha boys innovative water dispenser wins appreciation in Russia. Odisha CM tweets (File Photo)

A class 9 student from Berhampur, the birthplace of former President of India VV Giri, has won appreciation from Russian President Vladimir Putin for his innovative water dispenser which he showcased at Deep Technology Education Program in Sochi, Russia held in collaboration with NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).

The student, P. Biswanath Patra, has been congratulated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The CM took his congratulatory message to Twitter and wished him good luck. "Congratulate Class IX student of Berhampur, P.Biswanath Patra for being a part of Deep Technology Education Program in Sochi, Russia with his innovative water dispenser. His innovation to solve water crisis has been appreciated by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Best Wishes," the CM has tweeted.

A total of 25 Indian students along with 25 Russian students had participated in the project oriented educational program which was hosted by Russia's SIRIUS from November 28 to December 8, said NITI Aayog.

All 50 Russian and Indian students shared best contemporary innovation practices with each other under various categories: IT & Data Analysis, Clean Energy, Biotech, Remote Earth Sensing and Drones & Robotics. Under 'IT & Data Analysis', students created a classification of farmland using satellite data and neural network for effective management of crop land.

After returning to India, the Indian Student-Teacher Delegation interacted and shared their experiences with Dr Rajiv Kumar VC NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant CEO NITI Aayog, MHLC Member AIM, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale and others.

SIRIUS Innovation Festival held in India last year witnessed a delegation of 10 Russian student innovators and 10 Indian innovators from the best performing Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs).

