Noted Educationist Dinanath Batra, 84, Passes Away

Dinanath Batra, a prominent educationist and teacher, passed away today. He was the national convener of Shiksha Bachao Andolan and the founder and president of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas. Born on March 5, 1930, in Rajanpur district, Dera Ghazi Khan (Pakistan) of undivided India, Batra's contribution to education spanned decades.

Starting his career in 1955 at DAV Vidyalaya Dera Bassi, Punjab, he later served as the Principal in Kurukshetra from 1965 to 1990. Batra was also a key figure in several educational organisations, holding leadership positions, including as President of All India Hindustan Scouts and Guides and General Secretary of Vidya Bharati All India Educational Institution.

Batra was honoured with the prestigious President's Award and received numerous accolades for his dedication to education, including the Swami Krishnananda Saraswati Samman, Swami Akhandananda Saraswati Samman, and the Bhaurao Deoras Samman. His commitment to promoting Indianness in education played a crucial role in shaping the National Education Policy 2020, which focuses on India-centric educational values.

His body will be kept at the central office of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas in Narayan Vihar, New Delhi, from 8am to 10am on November 8, for people to pay their respects.

"Dinanath Ji made an unforgettable contribution to the field of education, and his passing is an irreparable loss to the educational world," Mandsaur BJP MP Sudhir Gupta posted on X.