NMC Withdraws Letter Of Permission Issued To Medical College In Andhra Pradesh

Dr YSR Government Medical College Pulivendula had submitted its application for the establishment of new medical college for 2024-25.

DME Karnataka has requested NMC not to consider admissions in Dr YSR Medical College.
New Delhi:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification informing medical students about the withdrawal of Letter of Permission issued to Dr YSR Government Medical College Pulivendula, Andhra Pradesh for establishment new medical college with 50 MBBS seats. The letter was issued earlier for the academic year 2024-25. 

The official notification by the NMC reads, "Withdrawal of Letter of Permission issued in respect of online application NMC/UG/2024-25/000037 for establishment of new medical college with 50 MBBS seats at Dr YSR Government Medical College Pulivendula, Andhra Pradesh for academic year (AY) 2024-25.– regarding Reference is invited to letter no. N-22011/21/2024- Assessment Cell/MARB (e-8276336) dated 11-09-2024 (copy enclosed) of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) on the subject mentioned above, the contents of which are self- explanatory. All concerned stakeholders are requested to kindly take note of the same."

Dr YSR Government Medical College Pulivendula had submitted its application for the establishment of new undergraduate medical college for the academic year 2024-25. 

After the decision taken by First Appeal Committee of this Commission, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) granted the Letter of Permission for establishment of new medical college with 50 MBBS seats at Dr YSR Government Medical College Pulivendula, Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education, Karnataka has requested NMC to not to consider admissions in Dr YSR Government Medical College Pulivendula as it is not in a position to offer the infrastructure facilities completely for the upcoming students, due to delay in the execution of works. 

"In view of the aforesaid request of DME, Andhra Pradesh, Medical and Assessment Rating Board (MARB), NMC has decided to withdraw the Letter of Permission (LoP) dated 16-08-2024 issued to Dr YSR Government Medical College Pulivendula for the Academic Year (A.Y.): 2024-25 . Accordingly ,the Letter of Permission (LoP) dated 16-08-2024 issued to the college is hereby withdrawan with immediate effect," the notification reads. 

