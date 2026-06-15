NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Not Downloading? Check Alternative Ways To Access It

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. However, many candidates are currently facing issues such as server errors, slow loading pages, blank login screens, and session timeouts while trying to download their hall tickets.

More than 20 lakh students attempt to access the admit card at the same time. So, temporary website congestion is expected. NTA has provided multiple ways through which students can access their NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam admit card for the June 21 exam.

How to Download NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card?

Visit neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Admit Card" link.

Enter the Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.

Click on the Submit button.

Download the admit card PDF and save it.

Take at least two to three colour printouts for future use.

Students are advised to keep checking the website if it is temporarily unavailable due to heavy traffic.

How to Download NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Through DigiLocker?

If the official website is not responding, candidates can use DigiLocker as an alternative option. Follow these steps:

Visit digilocker.gov.in.

Log in using the Aadhaar-linked mobile number or username.

Go to the "Search Documents" section.

Search for "National Testing Agency" or "NEET".

Select "NEET Admit Card 2026".

Enter the NEET 2026 Application Number and exam year.

Download the admit card displayed on the screen.

DigiLocker can be a useful backup option during periods of high website traffic.

How to Download NEET Admit Card Using UMANG App?

Candidates can also access their hall ticket through the UMANG App. The following is the process:

Download the UMANG App from the Play Store or App Store.

Register and log in using the mobile number and MPIN.

Search for NTA services and select NEET UG 2026.

Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth.

Download and save the admit card.

Students should verify all details printed on the admit card and carry a printed copy to the examination centre on June 21.