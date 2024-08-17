Advertisement

NEET UG 2024 Choice Filling And Locking Facility Underway, Check Steps To Apply

MCC started the counselling process for admission to the undergraduate medical courses based on NEET UG 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
NEET UG 2024 Choice Filling And Locking Facility Underway, Check Steps To Apply
The choice filling and locking facility would continue till August 20, 2024.
New Delhi:

Registrations are underway for NEET UG 2024 counselling process. The round 1 registrations for the undergraduate course began on August 14, 2024 and would conclude on August 21, 2024. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2024 can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to register for the counselling process.

The choice filling and locking facility is ongoing and would continue till August 20, 2024. Candidates can follow the following steps for filling and locking their facility:

  • Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1 choice filling link
  • Enter registration details
  • Click on submit
  • Fill the choices
  • Download the page and take its printout.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 21 to August 22, 2024. The results will be announced on August 23. Candidates will be required to report/join from August 24 to 29, 2024. The verification of candidates who join after the first allotment has been scheduled from August 30-31, 2024.

MCC started the counselling process for admission to the undergraduate medical courses based on NEET UG 2024. Candidates who have qualified the undergraduate medical entrance exam can register for the counselling process for MBBS, BDS, BSc (Nursing) courses on the official website of the MCC. The counselling process is being held for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Also, the counselling will be held for 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats.

NEET UG 2024, NEET UG 2024 Counselling, Counselling Process
