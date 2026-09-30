NEET PG Counselling 2026: Seat Matrix Released, 5,827 More Seats This Year, Check Details

NEET PG Counselling 2026: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the seat matrix for admission to postgraduate (PG) medical courses for the academic year 2026-27. The total number of MD, MS, and diploma seats has risen to around 58,000, an 11 per cent increase from last year's 52,173 seats. The number of seats in private and deemed universities has increased by 32 per cent, while seats in government medical colleges have increased by 10 per cent.

Branches including anaesthesia, ophthalmology, ENT, pathology, psychiatry, and respiratory medicine have also recorded an overall increase in seats for the academic year 2026-27.

The Commission, in its official notice, stated that the seat matrix shall remain subject to revision, if required, based on decisions of the Appeal Committee or any other competent authority.

Check Seat Matrix For Postgraduate Seats For Academic Year 2026-27



The NMC further stated that the current seat matrix does not include seats related to applications received for an increase in intake in existing PG courses or for the commencement of new PG courses for the academic year 2026-27.

The additional PG seats or courses, wherever approved subsequently, will be incorporated into a subsequent updated seat matrix and published on the official website of the National Medical Commission.

All medical colleges have been directed to ensure that admissions are made only against the approved number of seats.

The seat matrix includes details of medical colleges and institutions, along with the PG courses and annual intake capacity approved for participation in counselling for the academic year 2026-27.

The notice further states that if any counselling committee notices a discrepancy or deviation in the latest notified seat matrix, the matter shall immediately be referred to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) for clarification.

The concerned medical colleges, institutions, and counselling committees shall ensure strict compliance with the approved seat matrix and all applicable directions, regulations, and conditions stipulated by the National Medical Commission and MARB.