Medical Body Releases Merit List For NEET PG 2024 For All India 50% Quota Seats

The National Board of Examination In Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released the merit list for admission to MD, MS, Postgraduate Diploma, Post MBBS DNB or direct six year DrNB courses. The official notification by NBEMS comprises of the cut-off percentile for all India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses/ Post MBBS DNB/ Direct six years DrNB courses and NBEMS Diploma courses for the 2024-25 admission session.

As per the notification, the minimum qualifying criteria for General/EWS is 50 percentile. The eligibility criteria for the General-PwBD is 45 percentile and for the SC/ST/OBC is 40 percentile.

NEET-PG 2024 candidates with percentile at or above cut-off percentile score mentioned in their respective categories are eligible to participate in the counseling for All India 50% quota MD/MS/PG Diploma/ Post MBBS DNB/ Direct 6 years DrNB and NBEMS Diploma seats to be conducted by DGHS, MoHFW.

The All India 50% Quota scorecard of candidates who are eligible for online counseling for All India 50% quota seats will be available for downloading from NEET-PG website https://nbe.edu.in by September 10, 2024. The board will not released any hard copy of the score copy.

The merit list in respect of admission to all India 50% quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses/Post MBBS DNB/ Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma Courses for 2024-25 admission session can be seen at NBEMS website/NEET-PG website https://www.natboard.edu.in / https://nbe.edu.in/

NEET PG 2024 was conducted on August 11, 2024. The result for the exam was declared by NBEMS on August 23, 2024.