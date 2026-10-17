Dental PG Admission 2026 Cut-Off Lowered By 20 Percentile Points Across Categories

NEET-MDS Admissions 2026 Cut-Off: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the qualifying cut-off percentiles for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for MDS (NEET-MDS) 2026.

The qualifying percentile has been reduced from 50 to 29.424 for General category (UR/EWS) candidates, from 45 to 24.424 for General Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates, and from 40 to 19.424 for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), including PwBD candidates from these categories.

The NEET-MDS 2026 result was declared on June 2. According to NBEMS, the revision follows a letter dated October 12, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered by 20.576 percentile points across all categories in accordance with the Dental Council of India (DCI) Master of Dental Surgery Regulations, 2017, and the second proviso to Clause 7(1) of the DCI Master of Dental Surgery Course (First Amendment) Regulations, 2018.

The revised qualifying percentiles and cut-off scores for NEET-MDS 2026 for the 2026-27 academic session are as follows:

CATEGORY Minimum qualifying criteria as per the information bulletin of NEET-MDS 2026 Cut-off Score as per the minimum qualifying criteria information bulletin (Out of 960) Revised minimum qualifying criteria (as per 12.10.2026) Revised cut-off score following the lowering of the percentile (out of 960) General

Category

(UR/EWS) 50

Percentile 308 29.424 Percentile 234 GeneralPwBD 45 Percentile 289 24.424 Percentile 218 SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40 Percentile 271 19.424 Percentile 200



The NBEMS has clarified that the NEET-MDS 2026 ranks published in its result notification dated June 2 remain unchanged.

Candidates' candidature will remain provisional, subject to their fulfilment of the eligibility criteria specified in the NEET-MDS 2026 Information Bulletin and verification of their face identification and biometric details, wherever required.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website, mcc.nic.in, for the latest counselling updates.

For queries, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or submit them through the board's Communication Web Portal.