NEET MDS 2023 Counselling: Registration for Round 3 Begins, Details Inside

Institutes will verify documentation for candidates who join on September 26-27.

The third round of online registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS (NEET MDS) 2023 counseling began today (September 8). Candidates can log in to the official website of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in to register for the round. The registration window will close on September 12 at 12 noon, and the payment window will close at 8pm on the same day.



Candidates can fill in their choices for NEET MDS 2023 counseling round 3 from September 9 to 13. The choice locking window will open at 3pm on September 13 and close at 11.55pm on the same day.

Steps to apply for NEET MDS 2023 counseling:

Go to the official website of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), which is mcc.nic.in.

Click on the "MDS" link.

Click on "New Registration" and enter your NEET MDS roll number, password, and other required details.

Pay the application fee.

Fill in your choices of colleges and courses and lock them.

Who is eligible for NEET MDS 2023 counseling round 3:

The following candidates are eligible to participate in the NEET MDS mop-up round:

Candidates who are registering for the first time in the NEET MDS counseling process.

Candidates who have registered for the NEET MDS counseling process but have not been allotted a seat in the first two rounds.

All candidates except those who have already been allotted a seat in the first two rounds of state counseling (as per the data shared by the states) or the counseling conducted by the MCC of DGHS.

Candidates who had opted for forfeiture of their seat in the previous rounds but are willing to pay the counseling fee again.

The merit list for NEET MDS counseling in 2023 will be determined based on the preferences that candidates specify and confirm during the registration period. The results for the third round of seat allocation for NEET MDS 2023 will be disclosed on September 16, and selected candidates are required to commence their studies at the assigned colleges between September 18 and September 25. Institutes will review and verify the documentation of candidates who join from September 26 to 27.