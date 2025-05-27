India To Host 15 Foreign University Campuses, Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. India will host 15 foreign universities establishing campuses soon. The initiative aims to provide global exposure to Indian students. It seeks to reduce funds spent on overseas education for students.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that India is set to welcome 15 foreign universities establishing campuses across the country, including in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Speaking at the NDTV Education Conclave, Pradhan emphasised that while India boasts over 1,200 universities and 50,000 colleges, the move aims to provide global exposure to Indian students and reduce the outflow of funds spent on overseas education.

Currently, only a small fraction of India's 4 crore higher education students study abroad. The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, focusing on internationalising education and enhancing research opportunities within the country. The University Grants Commission has already approved campuses for five foreign universities, with over 50 applications under consideration.

#NDTVEducationConclave | "We have invited top foreign universities to India, at least 15 such universities are slated to be hosted here" : Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp), speaks to NDTV's Sikta Deo (@DeoSikta), shares his insights on the global… pic.twitter.com/HHQh9eLp5e — NDTV (@ndtv) May 27, 2025

"In the field of innovation, India has reached the 39th position from the 81st position. Our startup ecosystem is flourishing. All this success is due to India's better education system," he said. "Our higher education will not be limited just to the degrees."

Meanwhile, during the NDTV Education Conclave, the minister further said that in the first year of Modi 3.0, India has made notable progress in the education sector, with a strong focus on infrastructure, inclusivity, and modernisation.

"Education has always been a key pillar and major attraction for India's youth," he said.

Highlighting the significance of futuristic education while preserving traditional foundations, the Union Minister emphasised that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has emerged as a visionary framework, shaping the future of learning in India.

"The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has emerged as a visionary framework, shaping the future of learning in the country. With nearly 30 crore students between the ages of 5 and 23, India's education reforms hold immense significance. The NEP aims to blend traditional values with futuristic goals, with technology at its core," he said.

"Encouragingly, its impact is now showing positive results. The National Education Policy (NEP) is effectively balancing tradition and innovation, nurturing strong roots while preparing students for the future."