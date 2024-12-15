NBEMS Refunds Exam Fees For Diploma In Pharmacy Exit Exam

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a notification mentioning about the refund of the examination fee deposited by the applicants for Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE) October 2024. NBEMS has decided to refund the applicant fee as the board has deferred the conduct of Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE) - October 2024.

"It has been decided to refund the examination fee deposited by the candidates who had successfully submitted their applications for DPEE - October 2024 to their respective source of payment. The corresponding applications submitted by the candidates shall also be treated as “Null and Void”," mentions the official notification.



The candidates who have successfully completed the approved course of Diploma in Pharmacy and have qualified the Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination will only be eligible for registration as pharmacists under section 33 of the Pharmacy Act 1948.



The objective of the Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE) is to ensure that a candidate applying for registration as pharmacist with the State Pharmacy Council has undergone pharmacy education and a comprehensive practical training programme in Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharm) course.



After having passed the Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination, a candidate shall be entitled to registration as a pharmacist subject to fulfilment of the conditions enumerated in section 32(2) of the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE) was earlier scheduled for October 5 and 6 2024.



Candidates can visit the official website for any further queries: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main