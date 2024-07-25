Advertisement
National Testing Agency Issues Warning Against Fraudsters Misusing Its Name

Few dishonest people are misusing the name of the NTA and its officials through various websites.

The public is informed to be aware of such impersonation or people.
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification warning stakeholders to be careful of fraudsters who were using the name of the agency for manipulating students.

Sharing the actual websites of the NTA and NEET UG examination, the agency noted that few dishonest people are misusing the name of the NTA and its officials through various websites. Some others are disguised as NTA officials and manipulating students.

The official notification by NTA reads, "Some unscrupulous elements are misusing the name of the NTA and its officials through various websites. Some other persons are also masquerading as NTA officials. Hence the public is informed to be aware of such impersonation or people using the names of NTA and its officials for any issue related to the manipulation of OMRs in the case of NEET (UG)-2024 or any other examination of NTA."

NTA has further advised the general public to regularly visit the NTA website(s) https://www.nta.ac.in/ and https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.

As per the notification, the actual websites of the NTA and NEET(UG) examination are as under :
(i) https://www.nta.ac.in/
(ii) https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

The notification is released at a time when the National Testing Agency and the Union Education Ministry have been at the centre of a massive political row and protests by students over alleged large-scale malpractices ranging from question paper leaks to impersonation in the test held on May 5.

Results awaited
Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency is soon expected to release the revised results for the NEET UG exams by Thursday evening or Friday. As per a recent decision of the Supreme Court over four lakh students who gave the NEET-UG exam will lose four marks in the updated results.  

Apart from NEET UG, CUET exam results can also be declared in the next two days. About 24 lakh students appeared in the NEET UG examination and about 16 lakh students appeared in the CUET examination.

