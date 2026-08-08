MPSOS Ruk Jaana Nahi Result 2026 Out: 59.89% Pass Class 10, 52.44% Clear Class 12

MPSOS Ruk Jaana Nahi Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has announced the Ruk Jaana Nahi Result 2026 for the July session. Students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams can now check their results online through the official MPSOS website, mpsos.nic.in.

59.89% of Class 10 students passed the Ruk Jaana Nahi exam. Class 12 pass percentage stood at 52.44%, as per the official data. Students can access their scorecards using their roll numbers.

How to Check MPSOS Ruk Jaana Nahi Result 2026?

Visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in.

Open the 'Result/Migration' section on the homepage.

Select the link for the Ruk Jaana Nahi Class 10 and Class 12 exam.

Enter the roll number and the captcha code.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future use.

MPSOS Result 2026: What Students Should Do Next

Students should check all the details mentioned on their result. The online scorecard can be used for immediate reference. The original marksheet will be issued later through the concerned authority.

Students who have cleared Class 10 can proceed with Class 11 admissions. They select a stream according to their interests and eligibility. Class 12 students can explore undergraduate courses and begin the next stage of their higher education journey.

The examinations under the Ruk Jaana Nahi scheme, Aa Laut Chalen scheme, Open School (Traditional), ITI 12th, CBSE On Demand Class 12 and Classes 5 and 8 were conducted from July 3 to July 17, 2026.

As per the official information, 98,410 candidates appeared for these exams.