Monster India, AICTE Ink MoU To Aid Employability And Recruitment All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has signed an MoU with Monster India, to aid in providing job opportunities to students and fresher candidates across India.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Monster India, AICTE Ink MoU To Aid Employability And Recruitment New Delhi: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has signed an MoU with Monster India, to aid in providing job opportunities to students and fresher candidates across India. As a part of this alliance, Monster India will act as an interface among students, colleges and recruiters by empowering institutions approved with AICTE, to map their students' talent and provide them with relevant job opportunities.



Under the MoU, according to a press release, Monster India will manage and monitor campus recruitment activities of over 10,360 colleges approved by AICTE with a collective intake capacity of over 36 lakhs students. This comprises of students from various streams- engineering and technology; applied arts and craft; hotel management and catering; management; pharmacy and architecture and town planning.



Keeping to its larger vision of education, employment and employability, Monster India apart from creating and managing the platform will also provide facility for practice tests to check employability, identify skill gaps through assessment and suggest proactive measures to overcome it, said a press release.



The practice tests include two aspects- general aptitude and core subject related. These tests are currently available for engineering streams and will be soon added for other streams as well. This non-exclusive agreement is a part of AICTE's efforts towards improving campus placements and attracting maximum employer participation, the release added.



"Such MoU will definitely help college students and fresher candidates seeking career opportunities. The young population is going to set the stage for a bright India tomorrow," Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, said while speaking on this announcement.



"It has been the endeavour of AICTE and colleges to provide the right platform and to ensure maximum students get employed. Keeping in line with this, we firmly believe that Monster India is one of the most credible names in the recruitment solutions industry to support us in making India an employable nation," he added.



The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is the statutory body and a national-level council for technical education, under Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development.



Mr. Sanjay Modi, Managing Director (APAC & Middle East), Monster.com said, "At Monster India, our endeavour is to enhance employability by connecting right people to the right jobs. Our association with AICTE will allow greater access to students and colleges with a large pool of employers present on our data base and provide relevant job opportunities. We are aware of the huge skill demand and supply equation that currently exists in our country. However, we have 12 million people enter the workforce every year, the focus should be towards enhancing high level thinking skills, creativity, machine learning, and communication."



Click here for more







All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has signed an MoU with Monster India, to aid in providing job opportunities to students and fresher candidates across India. As a part of this alliance, Monster India will act as an interface among students, colleges and recruiters by empowering institutions approved with AICTE, to map their students' talent and provide them with relevant job opportunities.Under the MoU, according to a press release, Monster India will manage and monitor campus recruitment activities of over 10,360 colleges approved by AICTE with a collective intake capacity of over 36 lakhs students. This comprises of students from various streams- engineering and technology; applied arts and craft; hotel management and catering; management; pharmacy and architecture and town planning.Keeping to its larger vision of education, employment and employability, Monster India apart from creating and managing the platform will also provide facility for practice tests to check employability, identify skill gaps through assessment and suggest proactive measures to overcome it, said a press release.The practice tests include two aspects- general aptitude and core subject related. These tests are currently available for engineering streams and will be soon added for other streams as well. This non-exclusive agreement is a part of AICTE's efforts towards improving campus placements and attracting maximum employer participation, the release added."Such MoU will definitely help college students and fresher candidates seeking career opportunities. The young population is going to set the stage for a bright India tomorrow," Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, said while speaking on this announcement."It has been the endeavour of AICTE and colleges to provide the right platform and to ensure maximum students get employed. Keeping in line with this, we firmly believe that Monster India is one of the most credible names in the recruitment solutions industry to support us in making India an employable nation," he added.The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is the statutory body and a national-level council for technical education, under Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development.Mr. Sanjay Modi, Managing Director (APAC & Middle East), Monster.com said, "At Monster India, our endeavour is to enhance employability by connecting right people to the right jobs. Our association with AICTE will allow greater access to students and colleges with a large pool of employers present on our data base and provide relevant job opportunities. We are aware of the huge skill demand and supply equation that currently exists in our country. However, we have 12 million people enter the workforce every year, the focus should be towards enhancing high level thinking skills, creativity, machine learning, and communication."Click here for more Education News