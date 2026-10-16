Microsoft Hiring Research Interns, Offers Up To Rs 13.86 Lakh Per Month

Microsoft Research Internships: The Machine Learning (ML) and Statistics group at Microsoft Research New England is inviting applications for multiple research internships. The 12-week internships will allow candidates to work alongside researchers, applied scientists, and engineers. Selected candidates will be required to work from the office three days a week, with travel accounting for less than 25 per cent of the role. Projects will cover generative artificial intelligence (AI), large language models, reinforcement learning, and other research areas.

The internships will span applied and theoretical machine learning research. Areas of focus include generative models, transfer learning, domain adaptation, stochastic control, meta-learning, sign language modelling, statistics, approximate inference, distribution compression, weather and climate forecasting, chemistry and materials science, Monte Carlo methods, optimal transport, AI scientists, AI for science, causal inference, causal machine learning, machine learning for healthcare, adversarial machine learning, learning and incentives, deep learning, supervised learning and unsupervised learning.

Microsoft Research Internships: Here's the direct link to apply

During the internship, candidates will be paired with mentors and expected to collaborate with fellow interns and researchers, present their findings, and contribute to the research community.

Microsoft offers research internships throughout the year, although they typically begin in the summer. According to the company, these opportunities enable candidates to develop research careers by collaborating with scientists and engineers across its research laboratories. The work spans scientific and technical disciplines and aims to address complex challenges in areas such as computing, healthcare, economics, and the environment.

Microsoft Research Internships: Eligibility Criteria

Required Qualification

Applicants must be currently enrolled in a doctoral degree programme in computer science or a related science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) field.

Other Requirements

Research interns must be physically present at their manager's Microsoft worksite throughout the internship.

Applicants must submit at least two reference letters, a cover letter, and relevant work or research samples.

Microsoft stated that referees listed by applicants may be contacted to provide reference letters after an application is submitted. Applicants cannot request these letters through the application process before submission, and reference requests may not automatically be sent to every candidate. Candidates are advised to inform their referees in advance so they can prepare their letters.

Preferred Qualifications

Microsoft is looking for candidates who can develop original research agendas and collaborate effectively with researchers and product development teams. Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work across groups and cultures are also preferred.

Microsoft Research Internship Stipend

The monthly base pay for the internships ranges from USD 6,810 (approximately Rs 6.46 lakh) to USD 13,480 (approximately Rs 12.79 lakh).

For specific work locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and the New York City metropolitan area, the monthly base pay ranges from USD 8,920 (approximately Rs 8.46 lakh) to USD 14,610 (approximately Rs 13.86 lakh).

Microsoft noted that certain roles may also be eligible for benefits and additional compensation. Candidates can visit the company's "official internship pay and benefits page" for further details.

Application Deadline And Other Details

Microsoft accepts applications and processes offers for these positions on a rolling basis throughout the academic calendar, from September to April. The position will remain open for at least five days. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis until the vacancy is filled.