MICAT 2025: Registration Begins, Apply By November 22

MICAT 2025 Registration: The Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad has started registration for phase one of MICAT 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Mudra Institute of Communications Admissions Test (MICAT) by visiting the official website, mica.ac.in. Students can fill the form until November 22.



MICAT 2025: Schedule

MICAT I Registration closes: November 22, 2024, at 11:50 PM

Issue of MICAT I Call Letters/Admit Card: December 4, 2024

MICAT I: December 7, 2024

MICAT II Registration opens: November 25, 2024

MICAT II Registration closes: January 11, 2025, at 11:50 PM

Issue of MICAT II Call Letters/Admit Card: January 22, 2025

MICAT II: January 25, 2025



Students must pay an application fee of Rs 2,100 to register for MICAT 2025.



Fee details for Academic Year 2024-2025

Students are required to pay approximately Rs 26,00,000 for the two-year Post Graduate Diploma programs, covering tuition fees, residential charges, infrastructure facility charges, etc.

MICAT 2025: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree (10 + 2 + 3 system) or an equivalent qualification in any discipline.

MICAT is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for selecting candidates for the PGDM/PGDM-C program. Conducted twice annually in more than 48 cities, candidates can take either or both MICAT I and II, with the better score being considered. The test consists of sections A, B, and C, which may appear in varying order.

The exam will be conducted in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Muzaffarnagar, Nagpur, Noida, Panjim, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Surat, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Ajmer, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Dhanbad, Faridabad, Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Gwalior, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Meerut.