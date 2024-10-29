Medical Assessment And Rating Board Issues Notification For Medical Colleges

Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification about the final decision regarding the applications submitted by undergraduate/postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2024-25.



The National Medical Commission released the notification for medical colleges and institutions that submitted applications for the establishment of new medical colleges and increased intake of MBBS seats or start of new postgraduate courses. NMC noted that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board has taken the decision on the applications of these colleges and issued public notice to them.

The commission also emphasised that in case there is any communication gap in respect of the colleges' applications, the medical colleges and institutions can reach out to MARB to clarify their doubts. The institutions can mail the director of MARB by October 29, 2024.

An official notification released by NMC reads, "Attention is invited to the medical colleges/institutions concerned towards the applications invited by the Medical Assessment and Rating Boards (MARB), NMC for the AY 2024-25 for establishment of new medical colleges and increase intake of MBBS seats and start of new PG courses and increase intake of seats in existing PG courses. The action on these applications has been taken by MARB and the decisions have already been communicated to the medical colleges/institutions concerned through email and public notices long back."

"However, if there is any communication gap in this regard in respect of any colleges, the medical college/institution concerned may bring it to the notice of MARB, NMC latest by 29.10.2024 through email addressed to the Director, MARB on the below mentioned email ID: ds-marb@nmcindia.gov.in," the notification added.

The college/institution may also bring it to the notice of MARB, NMC through telephonic message/conversation on the following numbers on October 29, 2024 from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm: i. +91-9599812143 or +91-9599812142