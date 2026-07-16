63,296 Government MBBS Seats, 25 New Colleges: What NEET Aspirants Need To Know

Medical Admission 2026: With the NEET UG 2026 re-examination results expected later this week, MBBS aspirants have reason to cheer. India has added 9,911 MBBS seats this year, including 2,111 government seats, while 25 new medical colleges have been approved for the 2026-27 academic session, significantly expanding admission opportunities.

A total of 9,911 MBBS seats have been added this year, taking the overall seat count from 1,27,028 to a record 1,36,939. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET UG 2026 re-examination results later this week, with the counselling process likely to begin soon after.

As the re-examination delayed the admission schedule, the counselling process is expected to be completed within a shorter timeframe this year.

25 New Medical Colleges Approved

The increase in MBBS seats has been driven by the approval of 25 new medical colleges, which will collectively offer 2,400 MBBS seats. Of these:

Seven new government medical colleges will offer 400 MBBS seats.

Eighteen new private medical colleges will add 2,000 MBBS seats.

With these additions, India now has 823 medical colleges, including 441 government and 382 private institutions.

Government MBBS Seats Rise To 63,296

Government medical colleges have added 2,111 MBBS seats, increasing the total from 61,185 to 63,296.

Private medical colleges have witnessed a larger expansion, with 7,800 additional seats, taking their total to 73,643.

The approval of new colleges and the addition of more seats are expected to provide greater opportunities for medical aspirants seeking MBBS admission this year.

Karnataka Has Highest Number of MBBS Seats

According to the National Medical Commission's (NMC) state-wise seat matrix, Karnataka continues to have the highest number of MBBS seats in the country.

The top states by MBBS seats are:

Karnataka 15,395

Uttar Pradesh 14,000

Tamil Nadu 13,999

Maharashtra 13,099

Telangana 10,250

Andhra Pradesh 7,465

Bihar 4,160

Delhi 1,415

Here's the complete state-wise MBBS seat matrix.

Medical Colleges and MBBS Seats See Steady Growth

India has witnessed significant growth in the number of medical colleges over the past decade. The country had 387 medical colleges in 2013-14, which increased to 706 in 2023-24, 766 in 2024-25, and has now reached 823.

Similarly, the number of MBBS seats has grown steadily. The total increased from 1,08,940 in 2023-24 to 1,15,812 in 2024-25, and has now reached a record 1,36,939 for the 2026-27 academic session.

The expansion of medical colleges and MBBS seats is expected to improve access to medical education and provide greater opportunities for the over 20 lakh candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.