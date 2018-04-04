MCBU Degree 3rd, 5th Semester Results Declared @ Mchhatrasaluniversity.com; Check Now Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University (MCBU) regular degree results of semester three and five have been declared on the official website of the varsity.

Share EMAIL PRINT MCBU Degree Results Declared @ Mchhatrasaluniversity.com; Check Now New Delhi: MCBU Result: Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University (MCBU) regular degree results of semester three and five have been declared on the official website of the varsity. The results can be accessed from the official website mchhatrasaluniversity.com. The MCBU has declared results of Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Education (BEd) third semester and fifth semester results of BA, BSc and BCom on the official website.



MCBU has also released the Master of Science (MSc) first semester regular December 2017 examination results on the official website.



BNMU Part 1 Results Released @ Bnmu.ac.in, Bnmuweb.com; Check Now



The results can be accessed from the official website of the university after entering roll numbers of the candidates.

MCBU Result: How to check

The candidates may follow these steps to check their MCBU December exam degree and post graduate results:



Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University, mchhatrasaluniversity.com



Step 2: On the homepage, under the Examination tab, click on the "result" link



Step 3: On next page, choose Type (Regular or Private), Session, Exam and enter roll number.



Step 4: Click submit and check your results



A results notification posted on the official website of MCBU has said that the results can be accessed from mponline.gov.in also.



Click here for more





MCBU Result: Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University (MCBU) regular degree results of semester three and five have been declared on the official website of the varsity. The results can be accessed from the official website mchhatrasaluniversity.com. The MCBU has declared results of Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Education (BEd) third semester and fifth semester results of BA, BSc and BCom on the official website.MCBU has also released the Master of Science (MSc) first semester regular December 2017 examination results on the official website.The results can be accessed from the official website of the university after entering roll numbers of the candidates.The candidates may follow these steps to check their MCBU December exam degree and post graduate results:Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University, mchhatrasaluniversity.comStep 2: On the homepage, under the Examination tab, click on the "result" linkStep 3: On next page, choose Type (Regular or Private), Session, Exam and enter roll number.Step 4: Click submit and check your results A results notification posted on the official website of MCBU has said that the results can be accessed from mponline.gov.in also.Click here for more Education News