MCBU Degree 3rd, 5th Semester Results Declared @ Mchhatrasaluniversity.com; Check Now

Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University (MCBU) regular degree results of semester three and five have been declared on the official website of the varsity.

Education | | Updated: April 04, 2018 21:58 IST
New Delhi:  MCBU Result: Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University (MCBU) regular degree results of semester three and five have been declared on the official website of the varsity. The results can be accessed from the official website mchhatrasaluniversity.com. The MCBU has declared results of Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Education (BEd) third semester and fifth semester results of BA, BSc and BCom on the official website.

MCBU has also released the Master of Science (MSc) first semester regular December 2017 examination results on the official website.

The results can be accessed from the official website of the university after entering roll numbers of the candidates.
 

MCBU Result: How to check


The candidates may follow these steps to check their MCBU December exam degree and post graduate results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of  Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University, mchhatrasaluniversity.com

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Examination tab, click on the "result" link

Step 3: On next page, choose Type (Regular or Private), Session, Exam and enter roll number.

Step 4: Click submit and check your results

A results notification posted on the official website of MCBU has said that the results can be accessed from mponline.gov.in also.

Click here for more Education News
 

