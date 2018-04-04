MCBU Degree 3rd, 5th Semester Results Declared @ Mchhatrasaluniversity.com; Check Now

MCBU has also released the Master of Science (MSc) first semester regular December 2017 examination results on the official website.
BNMU Part 1 Results Released @ Bnmu.ac.in, Bnmuweb.com; Check Now
The results can be accessed from the official website of the university after entering roll numbers of the candidates.
MCBU Result: How to check
The candidates may follow these steps to check their MCBU December exam degree and post graduate results:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University, mchhatrasaluniversity.com
Step 2: On the homepage, under the Examination tab, click on the "result" link
Step 3: On next page, choose Type (Regular or Private), Session, Exam and enter roll number.
Step 4: Click submit and check your results
Comments
Click here for more Education News