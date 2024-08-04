Major IIT Hyderabad Scholarships For Undergraduate, Postgraduate Students

Candidates must submit an Income Tax Return (ITR) with an acknowledgment from the IT Department .
IIT Hyderabad Scholarships: The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, an institute for higher technological education and research in engineering, offers various scholarships for students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
It offers undergraduate courses in various disciplines and graduate programs at both the master's and doctoral levels, in several diverse areas such as technology, design, science, and liberal arts.
Here is a list of scholarships provided by IIT Hyderabad:
Merit-Cum-Means (MCM)
- Students from the GEN/GEN-EWS/OBC categories can apply for the scholarship
- Parental gross income must not exceed Rs. 4.5 lakhs for any category
- Candidates must submit an Income Tax Return (ITR) with an acknowledgment from the IT Department as income proof of parents (Father and Mother or Guardian, if any)
- The number of students to be awarded the MCM scholarship will be limited to 25% of the class strength
- The student must secure a SGPA/CGPA of 7.0 and above with no active backlogs (fail grades) in any type of courses (including additional courses) to be eligible for the scholarship
Pocket Money For Shortlisted Students
Shortlisted students are eligible for pocket money of Rs. 1,000 per month
ST/SC Scholarship
- Students belonging to the SC/ST categories can apply for this scholarship
- Parental gross income must not exceed Rs. 4.5 lakhs for any category
- Shortlisted students are eligible for pocket money of Rs. 250 per month
- In this scholarship as well, candidates must submit an Income Tax Return (ITR) with an acknowledgment from the IT Department as income proof of parents (Father and Mother or Guardian, if any).