Major IIT Hyderabad Scholarships For Undergraduate, Postgraduate Students

IIT Hyderabad Scholarships: The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, an institute for higher technological education and research in engineering, offers various scholarships for students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

It offers undergraduate courses in various disciplines and graduate programs at both the master's and doctoral levels, in several diverse areas such as technology, design, science, and liberal arts.

Here is a list of scholarships provided by IIT Hyderabad:

Merit-Cum-Means (MCM)

Students from the GEN/GEN-EWS/OBC categories can apply for the scholarship

Parental gross income must not exceed Rs. 4.5 lakhs for any category

Candidates must submit an Income Tax Return (ITR) with an acknowledgment from the IT Department as income proof of parents (Father and Mother or Guardian, if any)

The number of students to be awarded the MCM scholarship will be limited to 25% of the class strength

The student must secure a SGPA/CGPA of 7.0 and above with no active backlogs (fail grades) in any type of courses (including additional courses) to be eligible for the scholarship

Pocket Money For Shortlisted Students

Shortlisted students are eligible for pocket money of Rs. 1,000 per month

ST/SC Scholarship