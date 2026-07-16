Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test CAP Registration 2026 Ends Today: Complete Choice Filling, Apply Link Here

MAH CET CAP Registration 2026: The Maharashtra State CET Cell will close the MAH CET CAP 2026 registration process for MBA/MMS admissions today, July 16. Candidates who have not yet completed their application must submit the CAP registration form before the deadline to avoid missing the counselling process.

Along with registration, applicants should also finish choice filling and ensure their documents are verified within the prescribed schedule. Eligible candidates can apply through the official MAH CET CAP portal using their CET login credentials.

Direct Link: MAH CET CAP Registration 2026

How to Apply for MAH CET CAP 2026 Registration?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the MAH CET CAP Registration 2026:

Visit the official MAH CET CAP 2026 portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Select the MBA/MMS admission option.

Log in using your CET application credentials.

Complete the CAP registration form with the required details.

Upload all necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Fill and lock your preferred college and course choices.

Review the application carefully before final submission.

Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

MAH CET CAP 2026: Documents Required for Registration

Candidates participating in the MAH CET CAP 2026 counselling process should keep the following documents ready for registration and verification:

MAH CET 2026 scorecard

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets/certificates

School Leaving Certificate (SLC) or Transfer Certificate (TC)

Domicile Certificate

Caste Certificate and Caste Validity Certificate (for reserved category candidates)

Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (where applicable)

Income Certificate (for EWS and other eligible reserved categories)

Aadhaar Card

Recent passport-size photographs

Candidates who wish to participate in the MAH CET CAP 2026 counselling process should complete registration, choice filling, and document-related formalities before the deadlines expire.