LIC AAO Prelims 2025 Result Declared, Download Roll Number-Wise Lists Here

LIC AAO Prelims 2025 Result: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the pre-recruitment medical examination Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) result 2025 for 32nd batch. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download the roll number-wise list on the official website or through the direct link here.

The result has been released for several posts including Generalist, CA, CS, Actuarial, Legal and Insurance Specialist under AAO recruitment. The corporation has issued AE(Civil) and AE(Electrical) results also.

How To Download Result?

Visit the official website licindia.in and head over to the "Recruitment of aao generalists" section.

There, click on the respective post-wise link available.

Your roll number-wise result will be downloaded.

Save if for future reference.

Download Link

Direct Link To Recruitment Section Of LIC