Land Ports Authority Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Various Posts, Check Details

LPAI Recruitment 2025: The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) has started applkication process for recruitment of various posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for various positions by visting official website, lpai.gov.in. The last date to submit application is March 24, 2025.



LPAI Recruitment 2025: Number of Vacancies

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 30 vacancies. It includes positions such as Director (Technical), Under Secretary, Section Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil & Electrical), Private Secretary, Assistant, Junior Engineer (Civil and Electrical), Senior Accountant, Personal Assistant, and Manager/Port Administrator (New Designation).



The official notification reads: " The applications of willing and eligible officials whose services could be spared immediately, may be sent along with attested copies of ACRs/APARs for the last 5 years and Vigilance Clearance / Integrity Certificate, through proper channel to the Deputy Secretary (Administration), Land Ports Authority of India, 1st Floor, Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, New Delhi-1 10003, so as to reach LPAI by March 24, 2025. Applicants may send advance copies by post at the above address and also on email id: dsga-lpai@lpai.qov.in. However, only the applications received through proper channel by the due date and complete in all respects, shall be considered for selection."



LPAI Recruitment 2025: Deputation Period

The deputation period will initially be five years. Notably, this period will also include any time spent in another ex-cadre post held immediately before this appointment, whether in the same organization, department, or another Central Government entity. It's essential to understand that this deputation appointment does not guarantee or imply any claim to a regular appointment.