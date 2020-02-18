JNU Creates Endowment Fund, Urges Alumni To Contribute

The JNU Executive Council on Tuesday gave nod for the creation of the 'JNU Alumni Endowment Fund'.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Executive Council on Tuesday gave nod for the creation of the 'JNU Alumni Endowment Fund' and the Vice Chancellor made an appeal to all the alumni to come forward and "generously" make their contributions to the Fund. The varsity has set a target of Rs 100 crore to be collected by this year end "to achieve a degree of financial self-sufficiency for JNU".

"Around the globe, higher educational institutions benefit a great deal from contributions received from their alumni. The time has come for the university to reach out to its alumni across India and around the globe to contribute to "JNU Alumni Endowment Fund"," the varsity Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said in a statement.



"JNU alumni will agree that JNU has made a significant difference in their lives. It is time for you to think of your alma mater and be a part of its ongoing journey. JNU has remained as one of the top universities in India," Mr Kumar said while reminding the alumni their success in different fields starting from academics, defence, government, media to politics.

While saying that they cannot continue to rest upon in past achievements, the VC said: "We need to critically assess where we want JNU to be in the decades to come and how to get there. If we plan JNU to be one amongst the top world universities, we need to keep abreast of technology, and build new research facilities, state-of-the-art online resources, better student accommodation and start new academic programs".

"More importantly," he added that, "we need to ensure that every qualified student wanting to benefit from JNU education is provided with assistance particularly if they come from economically weaker sections. All this needs funding".

He also hoped that the institute can count on the alumni to be a benefactor to make JNU a better place for the current and future students.

"Your contribution to JNU in the form of a scholarship, for example, does make a difference in enabling deserving students to reach their full potential. Funds raised through your contributions will transform the lives of thousands of students who come to JNU from different parts of the country. We absolutely value and look forward for your contributions," he said.

JNU students and faculty had come out in the streets in November to protest against proposed manifold hike in hostel charges, which they claimed would adversely affect students from weaker sections of society.

(With IANS Inputs)

