International Mathematics Day 2026: Theme, Classroom Activities, Significance

The International Day of Mathematics (IDM) is observed every year on March 14. Celebrated since 2020, the day highlights the importance of Mathematics in everyday life. Schools often mark the occasion with classroom activities, while global events are organised by UNESCO and the International Mathematical Union (IMU).

Significance

The International Day of Mathematics aims to promote awareness about the role of Mathematics in science, technology and everyday life. The day also encourages students to explore the subject through creative and practical activities.

Themes Over The Years

The first theme in 2020 highlighted how Mathematics can be found in science and technology, nature, human activities, and even art and games. As part of the celebrations, students created short videos showing the many ways in which "Mathematics is Everywhere."

In 2021, students used Mathematics to design posters that shared ideas on how the world could become a better place. The 2022 celebration encouraged participants to explore their surroundings and capture photographs showing Mathematics in everyday life.

In 2023, students showcased their creativity by creating comics inspired by Mathematics. The 2024 theme invited students to add Mathematics to everyday objects and places to create "Math Remixes," while the 2025 challenge focused on creating "Math You Can Touch."

Every year, countries around the world are invited to participate through activities for students and the general public in schools, museums, libraries and other community spaces.

International Mathematics Day 2026 Theme

The theme for 2026 is "Mathematics and Hope." It reflects the idea that Mathematics, like hope, is a universal human asset shared across cultures.

Ancient Greek philosopher Thales of Miletus once said, "Hope is the most universal of all human possessions." More than 2,500 years later, the same idea can also be applied to Mathematics, according to the IMU.

On March 13, 2026, UNESCO, along with the International Mathematical Union and IMAGINARY, marked the occasion with a global webinar titled "Mathematics and Hope."

Image Submitted To International Mathematics Union By Enric Cosme, València, Spain

Classroom Activities

The International Mathematical Union has shared several classroom games and activities that teachers can use to celebrate the International Day of Mathematics.

Some activities focus on concepts such as inheritance division and fair division. One activity students can try is Group Screening, which explains how Mathematics can help make testing more efficient.

The activity demonstrates how samples from several individuals can be tested together. If the combined test result is negative, all individuals in that group are considered negative. If the result is positive, additional rounds of testing are conducted using smaller groups.

The idea, also known as pooled testing, dates back to World War II when it was used by the United States Army to screen recruits for syphilis.

In the classroom version of the activity, students are divided into teams and asked to identify infected individuals among a group through multiple rounds of testing. Teams then compare strategies to determine which approach required the fewest tests.

Check The Activities Here

History

The proclamation of March 14 as the International Day of Mathematics was adopted by the Executive Council of UNESCO at its 205th session and later approved during the organisation's 40th General Conference in November 2019.