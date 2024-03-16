India's First Outcome-Driven Microcredit Course in Computer Science Education Launched

Professionals who aspire to upskill themselves in the new age courses that are in high demand in the current job market can enroll for the country's first Outcome-Driven Microcredit Course in Computer Science Education.

A collaborative initiative between IIT Guwahati, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Masai School have launched Micro-Credit Program in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE). The program introduces a credit-based curriculum covering critical domains such as Programming, Mathematics for Computer Science, Data Structures and Algorithms, Databases, System Design, and OS Networking.

The course aims to ensure that students are not just educated but are also prepared for employment. It will work towards achieving job placements and internships based on academic performance of the students. This collaborative endeavour aims to revolutionise technical education, empowering students with the skills and opportunities needed to excel in the dynamic world of technology.

Innovative delivery methods, including a blend of live and recorded sessions by IIT Guwahati professors, along with rigorous assessment systems, maintain high educational standards and integrity throughout the program.

Talking about the launch of first Outcome-Driven Microcredit Course in Computer Science Education in India, Prateek Shukla, Co-Founder, CEO Masai School, says, "Our mission has always been to empower students with practical skills that directly translate to success in the tech industry. This collaboration with NSDC and IIT Guwahati exemplifies our commitment to revolutionizing technical education and preparing the next generation of tech professionals for the challenges ahead."

The Micro-Credit Program represents a holistic approach to technical education, blending academic rigour with industry exposure, adds Gaurav Trivedi, Associate Dean, Faculty Affairs - IIT Guwahati.