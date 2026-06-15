Indian Maritime University CET Result 2026 Out, Check Rank Card And Counselling Details

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has officially announced the IMU CET Result 2026 on June 14, 2026. Along with the results, the university has also released the rank certificates for candidates who appeared in the national-level entrance examination. Aspirants can now access their scorecards and rank cards by logging into the official admission portal using their application credentials. IMU has also opened the online counselling registration process for qualified candidates seeking admission to various maritime programmes.

IMU CET Result 2026: Key Highlights

The IMU CET 2026 serves as the gateway for admission to several maritime courses, including B.Tech Marine Engineering, B.Sc Nautical Science, and Diploma in Nautical Science (DNS) offered across IMU campuses and affiliated institutes.

This year witnessed significant participation from students across the country. Nearly 72,000 candidates reportedly appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), which was conducted across 86 cities in India. The exam was held successfully, and the university completed the evaluation and normalization process as per the scheduled timeline.

IMU CET 2026 Counselling Schedule

The university has also announced the important dates related to counselling. Qualified candidates must complete the registration process within the specified deadline. The counselling registration begins on June 14, 2026, and the first-phase registration Ends on June 17, 2026.

How to Download IMU CET Result 2026 Rank Card?

Visit the official IMU admissions portal at imu.cbexams.com.

Click on the "IMU CET 2026 Result/Rank Card" link available on the homepage.

Enter the Application Number and Password.

Click on the Login or Submit button.

View your scorecard and rank details on the screen.

Download and save the rank card for future admission procedures.

Direct Link Here

Candidates are advised to download and preserve their rank cards, as these documents will be required during the counselling and admission process.