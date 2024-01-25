Indian Army Hiring Engineering Graduates For Short Service Commission

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited from eligible unmarried male and female Engineering graduates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. Around 63 posts are open for male candidates while 34 are open for female candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Army to fill the online applications form. The last date to submit the applications is February 21, 2024. The course will commence in October 2024 at Pre-Commissioning Training Academy (PCTA).

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Applicants studying in the final year of Engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engineering degree examination by October 1, 2024. Candidates applying to the post should be between the age group 20-27 years.

Vacancies are open for male candidates having BTech degree in Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Plastic Technology, Remote Sensing, Ballistics, Bio Medical Engineering, Food Technology, Agriculture, Metallurgical, Metallurgy and Explosive, Laser Technology, Bio Technology, Rubber Technology, Chemical Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Mining, Nuclear and Textile Engineering.

Female candidates having BTech degree in Civil, Computer Science, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical are eligible to apply for the post.

Training process

Selected candidates will be trained at Officers Training Academy, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit.

The candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant from the date of commencement of the course or the date of reporting at Pre-Commissioning Training Academy (PCTA), whichever is later and will be entitled to full pay and allowances admissible to Lieutenant during training period.



On successful completion of Pre Commission training at PCTA, officer will be confirmed Short Service Commission (Technical) in the rank of Lieutenant.

One year ante date seniority from the date of commission will be granted to Engineering graduates of Short Service Commission (Technical) in the rank of Lieutenant.

Officers (Male and Female) shall be liable to serve for ten years. The said tenure, however, may be extendable by a further period of four years subject to their opting for the same and found eligible and suitable for extension of service as per terms of engagement issued from time to time.