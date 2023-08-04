India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: How To Apply, Salary Range And Other Details

India Posts GDS Recruitment 2023: The last day to apply is August 23.

India Post, the government-operated postal system, has announced a massive recruitment drive for 30,041 Gramin Dak Sevaks (rural postal executives). According to the official website, the online application process began on August 3 (Thursday) and will end on August 23. Eligibility criteria include Indian citizenship, 10th class pass, and age between 8 and 40 years. India Post further said that the selection will be based on written exam and interview. Interested candidates can submit their applications online at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, according to the July 31 notification.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from August 24 to August 26.

Here's how to apply:

Interested candidates will have to log on to the official website of India Post

Click on 'Apply Online'

It will open a page that will ask them to enter registration number of choose the circle

They will then have to upload scanned copies of documents, photographs, and signatures

The portal will then ask the candidates to pay the application fee, if applicable, and click the submit button

It is advisable to download the confirmation page and take a print out for further use

The posts being offered are that of Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). As per the notification, the BPM will be paid according to the Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA), which is between Rs 12,000-Rs 29,380. For ABPM, the salary range is Rs 10,000-Rs 24,470.

Being a government job, the GDS will also be eligible for additional benefits like pension, gratuity and medical facilities. They will also be paid dearness allowance (DA).

The vacancies are distributed across various categories, including General, EWS, OBC, SC and ST. The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs 100, while SC, ST and female candidates are exempted from paying the fee.