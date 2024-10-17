India Launches 3 AI Research Centres Focused On Healthcare, Agriculture, Cities

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has inaugurated three AI Centres of Excellence (CoE) focused on Healthcare, Agriculture, and Sustainable Cities in Delhi. He described these centres as major contributors to global public good, emphasising that they will strengthen India's position in the international AI landscape.

According to Mr Pradhan, the CoEs will not only play a crucial role in global public policy but also serve as solution providers worldwide. These centres will stimulate the start-up ecosystem in India, fostering a new generation of job and wealth creators while establishing new paradigms of public good.

Highlighting the significance of interdisciplinary research, the minister stated that collaboration among like-minded resources is essential for achieving optimal results. He noted the effectiveness of competitive-based challenge methods in educational institutions, which have led to advancements in addressing common issues.

Mr Pradhan stressed the importance of nurturing the country's talent pool to ensure its members thrive and contribute to national development over the next 10 to 20 years. The CoEs aim to bootstrap various initiatives, create new companies, nurture talent, and generate opportunities for aspiring professionals.

These three AI Centres of Excellence will be spearheaded by leading educational institutions in partnership with industry stakeholders and startups. They will focus on conducting interdisciplinary research, developing innovative applications, and creating scalable solutions in the designated fields. This initiative aligns with the vision of an effective AI ecosystem and aims to cultivate quality human resources in critical areas.

The establishment of these centres was part of the Budget Announcement for 2023-24, reinforcing the government's commitment to "Make AI in India and Make AI work for India." With a total financial allocation of Rs 990 crore from FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28, the initiative seeks to realise the vision of "Viksit Bharat" by enhancing India's capabilities in artificial intelligence.