IIT Madras Startup Creates Platform For Showcasing Coding, Problem-Solving Skills To Recruiters

An Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras)-incubated startup GUVI is working to revolutionize recruitment process for Indian Students. Through its 'GUVI Community Conference' held at IIT Madras Campus today (April 2, 2019), the startup brought together the tech community from across the country under one roof to facilitate interaction among various stakeholders. This will be an annual event, intended to provide opportunities for recruiting freshers from Tier-I, II and III Cities in the tech sector.

GUVI is an online technical learning platform that has been started as YouTube Channel by ex-Paypalians to share their technical learning.

While in the traditional interview process, students are assessed only for particular skills in a short period of time, GUVI Community Conference provides them with the opportunity to showcase their talents holistically including coding skills, problem-solving, design thinking, Fool Proof System Building, and UI/UX friendly solution building.

In place of the time-constrained interview system, this format gives students a week's time to come out with a solution to a problem statement shared by the recruiter/tech company and present the solution to the companies during the GUVI Conference.

A company prefers these resources as not all projects require completion urgently. The training offered by GUVI enables students to become 'job-ready' in six weeks.

Speaking about benefits to students and recruiters through this process, Sridevi Arunprakash, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of GUVI, said, "GUVI is on a mission to create 1 Million coders in India by 2020 and this conference is a major part of our efforts to boost the Indian tech sector. This will be a unique opportunity for the students to get first-hand knowledge about industry expectations. This is a whole new approach to recruit and get exposed to the industry."

Mr. S.P. Balamurugan, Co-founder and CEO, GUVI, said, "This is a breakthrough in recruitment since the whole recruitment model will get revamped if the students are recruited through this process do extraordinarily well in the companies they get placed in. During this Event, we also launched Experiential learning program called 'Zen Class' we internally call it is a modern day Gurukulam, a collaborative, project based learning with an industry Mentor which will help students skill up at a higher pace."

