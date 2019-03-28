IIT Madras invites applications for M.Tech. programmes

Indian Institute of Technology Madras or IIT Madras has invited applications for admission to M.Tech. programmes in various departments for July 2019 batch. The IIT Madras M.Tech admission portal will remain open till April 10, 2019. The registration process will be held on the portal: mtechadm.iitm.ac.in.

"There are several financial assistance and opportunities available for candidates. Meritorious M.Tech. Students are eligible for conversion to PhD. programme after one year," the statement said.

IIT Madras has also said there are also opportunities for M.Tech including students to carry out their projects in industries, approved organizations and foreign countries such as Germany.

Speaking about the M.Tech programmes at IIT Madras, Prof. Yedida VSS Sanyasiraju, Department of Mathematics and Chairman, M.Tech. Admission Committee 2019, said, "Rigorous fundamental courses and flexible electives followed by a year-long industrial or in house project work are the strengths of the IIT-M M.Tech. courses."

IIT Madras M.Tech. admission 2019: Important Dates Opening of Website for ONLINE applications 06.03.2019 (Wednesday) 11:00 Closing of Website for ONLINE applications 10.04.2019 (Wednesday) 23:59 Suitability Test/ Interview for relevant candidates (Refer Table 3) 27.04.2019 (Saturday) Date of Reporting for Admission 22.07.2019 (Monday) Date for Additional Round(s) of offers (only for unfilled seats) 23.07.2019 (Tuesday) / 24.07.2019 (Wednesday) Photo session and Workflow enrolment 25.07.2019 (Thursday) Orientation Programme 26.07.2019 (Friday) Commencement of Classes 29.07.2019 (Monday)

Candidates can obtain further information and apply through the online portal - http://mtechadm.iitm.ac.in

