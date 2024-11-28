IIT Kharagpur Collaborates With TCS For Research In Digital Health, Robotics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has collaborated with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to set up a state-of-the-art research centre. Located at IIT Kharagpur's research park in New Town, Kolkata, the centre will focus on advancements in digital health, robotics, and intelligent systems. It will explore critical fields such as edge computing, embedded systems, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The research centre will house three specialised laboratories with over 150 TCS scientists. These labs will delve into cutting-edge technologies like sensing and communications, edge computing and analytics, and robotics and visual computing. The facility is equipped with advanced tools, aiming to fast-track innovations and contribute to technological breakthroughs.

In addition to the research efforts, the centre will facilitate TCS-funded projects in collaboration with academic institutions, including IIT Kharagpur. A key feature of the centre is the customer experience centre, where TCS clients from industries such as healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing can explore original research concepts firsthand. Industry professionals and academics will also collaborate in workshops to address real-world challenges.

Professor Virendra Kumar Tewari, director of IIT Kharagpur, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating, "The Advanced Research Center will strengthen our strategic collaboration with TCS, underscored by their presence in the newly established IIT KGP Research Park, Kolkata. This partnership represents a significant leap forward in harnessing cutting-edge technologies to address some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare and automation."

Dr Harrick Vin, chief technology officer, TCS, said: "TCS is transforming how industry has traditionally engaged with elite institutes of research and learning. One of our focus areas is to co-locate our research and innovation labs in academic institutions to enable a more efficient exchange of knowledge and talent."