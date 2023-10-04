IIT-Guwahati, AlmaBetter Launch Data Science, AI, Web Development Certification Courses

Participants in these courses will have access to guest lectures delivered by IIT Guwahati faculty.

The Electronics and Information Communication Technology (E&ICT) Academy of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has collaborated with AlmaBetter to introduce certification programs in data science, artificial intelligence (AI), and web development. These courses provide learners with the opportunity to acquire advanced certifications in full-stack data science, AI, and full-stack web development, enhancing their career prospects.

E&ICT Academies are a collaborative initiative involving the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), IITs, and NITs.

Through this collaboration, the E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati and AlmaBetter aim to provide training to learners and enhance their employability in data science, software engineering, and other specialized fields.

According to an official statement, the curriculum has been carefully designed and approved by the E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati. Learners enrolling with AlmaBetter will receive an additional Advanced Certification from the E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati, which adds the prestige of IIT-certified global standard education to their qualifications.

