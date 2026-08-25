IIT Delhi Sets Up External Panel To Probe Into MSc Physics Student Rishikesh Kumar's Death

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has constituted an external inquiry committee to probe the circumstances leading to the death of 26-year-old MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar and examine alleged administrative lapses. The committee will review the institute's protocols and processes and has been asked to submit its report within two weeks.

The inquiry panel includes former Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, AIIMS Delhi Psychiatry Head Professor Pratap Sharma, and two student representatives.

External Panel To Examine Circumstances Leading To Student's Death

The panel will interact with relevant students, faculty members, and administrative offices, review existing protocols and processes, and make recommendations based on its findings.

IIT Delhi has also announced that it will appoint an external ombudsperson to address student grievances that remain unresolved through the institute's internal systems. The details of the role will be worked out in consultation with student representatives.

The institute will also create an additional faculty-student mentor support system for students with mental health issues who require parental support.

IIT Delhi To Provide Financial Support To Rishikesh's Family

IIT Delhi said it will provide financial support to Rishikesh Kumar's family by reimbursing medical expenses and providing assistance from its benevolent fund. It will also create a separate fund for the family through voluntary contributions from faculty members, students and staff.

Students Demand Accountability, Raise Concerns Over Hostel Management

Students protesting Rishikesh Kumar's death have demanded accountability from the IIT Delhi administration. They have also sought the resignation of Professor Sreedevi over the alleged denial of hostel accommodation to Rishikesh.

Students alleged that Rishikesh had repeatedly sought campus accommodation while facing mental health difficulties. They claimed that he had previously attempted suicide and that his mother had informed the authorities.

Students also alleged that Rishikesh faced multiple difficulties in completing academic requirements and seeking withdrawal from his programme.

IIT Delhi, however, said Rishikesh had been advised by the institute's counsellor and psychiatrist to remain under continuous parental supervision. According to the institute, his second-semester withdrawal was approved, after which he lived off campus with his parent.

The institute said Rishikesh's medical records were reviewed by the counsellor and psychiatrist after his return to IIT Delhi in July 2026, and he was again advised to remain under parental supervision. It added that the Physics Department also approved his request for withdrawal from the third semester.

Rishikesh Kumar joined the MSc Physics programme at IIT Delhi in July 2025. According to the Director's official communication to students, he had been staying at Shivalik Hostel on campus and had performed well academically during his first semester.

Students have also raised broader concerns over hostel and mess management at IIT Delhi, including hostel mess fees and food procurement practices. They have compiled a list of eight students who they say have died by suicide over the past three years.

IIT Delhi Administration Meets Students, Outlines Steps After Rishikesh's Death

IIT Delhi Director, in an official communication to all students, said the institute is "deeply saddened" by Rishikesh Kumar's untimely death and outlined the steps being taken following meetings with students and their representatives.

As per the communication, the institute administration first met student representatives and other students at Dogra Hall at 9am after several students requested an immediate meeting. The administration subsequently met students gathered at the LHC and listened to their grievances and demands.

Another meeting with student representatives was held in the Senate Room in the afternoon, followed by a discussion with students gathered in the Main Building.

Enclosing a brief summary of Rishikesh Kumar's academic and medical history, the communication stated that he joined the MSc programme in the Physics Department of IIT Delhi in July 2025. He had been staying at Shivalik Hostel on campus and had performed well academically during his first semester.

The communication stated that Rishikesh developed mental health issues in March 2026 and was advised by the IIT Delhi counsellor and psychiatrist to remain under continuous parental supervision. His second-semester withdrawal was approved by the institute, following which he lived outside the campus with his parent.

After his return to IIT Delhi in July 2026, his medical records were reviewed by the institute's counsellor and psychiatrist, who again advised him to remain under parental supervision. The Physics Department subsequently approved his request for withdrawal from the third semester, the communication stated.

Based on discussions with students and student representatives, the institute outlined four measures: setting up an external inquiry committee, providing financial assistance to Rishikesh's family, appointing an external ombudsperson, and creating an additional faculty-student mentor support system for students requiring parental support.

The Director also sought suggestions and support from students to improve the institute's support systems and enhance student well-being on campus.

"We look forward to your suggestions and support in improving our support systems to enhance student well-being on campus," the email read.