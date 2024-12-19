IIT Delhi Launches Certificate Programme In Generative AI, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched its Generative AI certificate programme under the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) to meet the growing global demand for Generative AI know-how. The six-month-long executive training programme targets equipping professionals with essential competencies in AI, seeking to address India's talent gap in this field and promoting technological innovation and industrial leadership.

AI could contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, more than the combined economic output of China and India, according to analysis by PwC. India has significant scope for economic development by deploying Generative AI. According to a recent EY report, through this the country can add another $359 to $438 billion to its GDP, pushing India's GDP up by 5.9% to 7.2% by 2029-30.

The Indian government has dedicated Rs 10,300 crore to building the AI ecosystem, under various funding initiatives such as IndiaAI Compute Capacity, Innovation Centres and Datasets Platforms. But as 72% of companies are facing skills shortages in AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity, upskilling is still a huge need.

The Certificate Programme in Generative AI provides an in-depth exploration of advanced AI techniques, focusing on Large Language Models (LLMs) such as GPT, BERT, and T5. The curriculum includes cutting-edge topics like Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF), Vision-Language Models (VLMs), and responsible AI practices. The six specialised modules comprise Mathematical Foundations for ML, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Generative AI for Text, Generative AI for Vision, and Responsible AI.

Speaking about the programme, Professor Tanmoy Chakraborty, Rajiv Khemani Young Faculty Chair Professor in AI and Associate Professor at IIT Delhi's Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence, said, "The Certificate Programme in Generative AI equips professionals with future-ready skills, enabling India to emerge as a global AI hub. As AI transforms industries, modern technologies are essential for improving efficiency and driving meaningful change. Generative AI will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of work."

The programme offers hands-on experience with cutting-edge tools like Python, NumPy, Pandas, PyTorch, and TensorFlow, as well as NLP tools such as NLTK and spaCy for effective data processing.

Graduates will be well-prepared for demanding roles, including AI Research Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Data Scientist with Generative AI Expertise, NLP Engineer/Scientist, and Generative AI Specialist. AI applications span sectors like healthcare, finance, education, and autonomous systems, where innovations are set to create numerous opportunities.

Delivered through live online sessions in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, the programme includes industry-relevant case studies, simulations, projects, and assignments. Learners will also participate in an exclusive one-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, gaining firsthand exposure to the institution's renowned academic and research excellence.