IIM Sambalpur Student Lands Rs 64.61 Lakh Pay Package

A student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has bagged the highest package of Rs 64.61 lakh LPA (lakh per annum) in this year's placement season. The institute recorded an increase of 146.7% in the highest salary as compared to last year.

Avni Malhotra has secured a job at Microsoft after clearing five to six interview rounds. Before joining IIM Sambalpur, Avni Malhotra worked at software services giant Infosys for over three years. She holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science.

IIM Sambalpur recently concluded its placement season for MBA batch 2021-23 and witnessed 100% placement for its 167 students. According to the institute, there was a 146.7% increase in the highest salary offered this year while the average salary also went up by 26.06% to Rs 16.64 LPA. A 28.8% increase was seen in the median salary, which increased to Rs 16.00 LPA.

We feel proud to announce that IIM Sambalpur has successfully concluded its Placement Season for the MBA Batch 2021-23 with 100% Placement.



This year's placement season witnessed participation from 130+ companies, with an increase of 56% in first-time recruiters. pic.twitter.com/y2TCl4EOwI — IIM Sambalpur (@iim_sambalpur) March 29, 2023

The highest international package offered to a student stood at Rs 64.15 LPA.

The institute said the average CTC of its top 25% batch grew from Rs 18.79 LPA to Rs 25.19 LPA. The female students bagged an average package of Rs 18.25 LPA while male students secured an average of 15 LPA.

Over 130 companies participated in the placement season of IIM Sambalpur. These included Microsoft, Adani, Vedanta, Tolaram, Jindal Group, Aditya Birla, Micron, GMR Group, Amazon, Accenture, AM/NS India, Cognizant, ICICI, Tresvista, Deloitte, EY, Bosch, Mercedes Benz, Capgemini, Tata Power, and Bennett & Coleman.

There was an increase of 44% in new recruiters this year and a 33% overall increase in companies visiting the campus.

The highest number of jobs secured were in sales and marketing followed by general management and IT/analytics. In terms of sector, 30% of the jobs bagged were in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and 26% in IT/ITeS.