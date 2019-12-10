IIM Calcutta Introduces Executive Programme In Communication Strategies For Corporate Leaders

IIM Calcuttas Executive Programme for Corporate Leaders (EPCSCL) will commence in January 2020.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta is all set to launch its new executive programme on Communication Strategies specifically designed to meet the needs of corporate leaders. With an aim to equip present and prospective leaders with strategic skills in communication, the Executive Programme in Communication Strategies for Corporate Leaders (EPCSCL) will commence in January 2020.

The six-month programme by IIM Calcutta will help participants assume leadership roles amidst diverse and complex corporate business scenarios, the Institute said in a statement.

"With this programme, we aim to develop leaders who are fluently capable of functionalizing their business's vision and mission through new strategic frameworks of communication. Participants will be taught to utilize communication as a leadership strategy and not just as a medium of interaction," Prof. Apoorva Bharadwaj, Programme Director - Executive Programme in Communication Strategies for Corporate Leaders, IIM Calcutta said.

"We will also include modules on cross-cultural communication in order to help global leaders manage cross-cultural diversity in trans-national organizations. The course will enable participants to be better orators, better strategists and conflict managers alongside nurturing their communication proficiency," Prof. Bharadwaj added.

Professor Pragyan Rath, Programme Director - Executive Programme in Communication Strategies for Corporate Leaders, IIM Calcutta said, "With the EPCSCL programme, we aim to lay emphasis on the aspect of leadership through strategic communication techniques. The participants will be made ready to handle multifaceted aspects of corporate business communication through communication analytics, critical thinking, art of persuasion & negotiation, decision-making etc."

The programme will be delivered via a 6-month course comprising integrated virtual and classroom sessions and is aimed at senior managers in organizations who are aiming to move towards executive leadership roles or positions with more delegation and decision-making authority.

Working professionals wishing to participate in the programme need to have a minimum experience of 8 years.

