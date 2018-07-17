IIFT 2019 MBA Entrance Exam Date Released, Check Details Here

This year's IIFT entrance exam of MBA (IB) or IIFT MBA 2019-21 has been scheduled to be held on December 2, 2018. IIFT MA (IB) entrance examination held by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) for admission to its Master of Business Administration (MBA) International Business course offered in different campuses of the institute. IIFT is yet to release the detailed notification of the exam. The notification and further updates can be found at the official website of the institute; http://tedu.iift.ac.in.

IIFT 2018 was held on December 3.

IIFT's MBA (International Business) is a six trimester general management Programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country's growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management.

The IIFT MBA admission test is a multiple choice objective type written test (in English) of 120 minutes.

It generally consists of questions covering English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.

IIFT is a member of organizations like Academy of International Business (AIB), International Association of Trade Training Organizations (IATTO), the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), the Association of Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB International) and Global Compact Network of India.

IIFT was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India.

The Institute was granted "Deemed University" status in 2002. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has recognized IIFT as Grade 'A' Institution in 2005 as well as in 2015. Over the years, IIFT has emerged as the national university with focus on International business Management and Strategy, and such focus is reflected in all three major activities of the Institute: Research, Training and Education.

