ICSI CS Foundation December 2017 Exam Results Soon @ Icsi.edu; Check Details Here Result of ICSI CS Computer Based Examination for Foundation Programme held on December 29 and 30, 2017 would be declared on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 11:00 A.M.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT No physical copy of ICSI CS foundation Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates New Delhi: Result of ICSI CS Computer Based Examination for Foundation Programme





According to an official ICSI notification, Formal ICSI CS foundation e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.





The ICSI notification also said no physical copy of ICSI CS foundation Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.



The ICSI foundation, executive and professional programme examinations were held from December 20, 2017.



of the online examination for the Company Secretaries (CS) on January 26, 2017. The ICSI CS 2016 December exam was conducted in 114 cities across the country. 66.21% candidates passed the foundation programme examination of December 2016 session.



Click here for more







Result of ICSI CS Computer Based Examination for Foundation Programme held on December 29 and 30, 2017 would be declared on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. The The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS foundation result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu.According to an official ICSI notification, Formal ICSI CS foundation e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.The ICSI notification also said no physical copy of ICSI CS foundation Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.The ICSI foundation, executive and professional programme examinations were held from December 20, 2017. ICSI declared the December 2016 foundation results of the online examination for the Company Secretaries (CS) on January 26, 2017. The ICSI CS 2016 December exam was conducted in 114 cities across the country. 66.21% candidates passed the foundation programme examination of December 2016 session. Click here for more Education News