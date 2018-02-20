ICSI CS Foundation December 2017 Exam Results Soon @ Icsi.edu; Check Details Here

According to an official ICSI notification, Formal ICSI CS foundation e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.
The ICSI notification also said no physical copy of ICSI CS foundation Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.
The ICSI foundation, executive and professional programme examinations were held from December 20, 2017.
ICSI declared the December 2016 foundation results of the online examination for the Company Secretaries (CS) on January 26, 2017. The ICSI CS 2016 December exam was conducted in 114 cities across the country. 66.21% candidates passed the foundation programme examination of December 2016 session.
