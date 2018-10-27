Essay Competition-cum-Young Scholar's Seminar: ICPR Invites 'Entries On Equality and Justice for Conductive Social Order'

ICPR Essay Competition-cum-Young Scholar's Seminar In February 2019

Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR) has invited young scholars in the age group of 20-25 years to participate in the annual Essay Competition-cum-Young Scholar's Seminar. The seminar will be held in February, 2019 and the last date for submission of essay is November 25, 2018. The essays will be evaluated on the basis of 'Constructive, creative and synthetic approach to issues without prejudice or bias of any kind,' among three other criteria. The first prize will carry a cash prize of Rs 25000.

The essay can be written either in English or Hindi in about 3000 words.

Quotations, if any, should be mentioned in the bibliographical data at the end of the essay. 'The bibliographical data will not be counted within stipulated word count. A typed script of the same essay may also be provided, if possible. The same may also be asked for at any later stage, if required,' reads the official notice release by ICPR.

The essay should be submitted in hard copy along with self-attested copy of Institutional ID Card of the candidate clearly showing the batch, course and enrolled number of the candidate, ID card issued by government and age proof certificate.

