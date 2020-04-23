ICMR Junior Research Fellowship Exam On July 12

Application process will begin on April 27 and candidates can submit their application till May 27.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct the computer based test for grant of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) on July 12. ICMR JRF 2020 will be held in collaboration with Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh and the exam will be held at Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) and Varanasi.

Application process will begin on April 27 and candidates can submit their application till May 27.

ICMR will award a total of 150 fellowships on the basis of this exam.

Of the total 150 fellowships, 120 fellowships will be in the field of Biomedical Sciences with emphasis on Life Sciences (like microbiology, physiology, molecular biology, genetics, human biology, biotechnology, biochemistry, bioinformatics, biophysics, immunology, pharmacology, nursing, zoology, botany, environmental sciences and veterinary Medicine (excluding Agriculture extension/ Soil Sciences, etc.).

30 fellowships will be awarded for the work in Social Sciences like psychology, sociology, home science, statistics anthropology, social work, public health/health economics. Agriculture economics will not be considered for award of the ICMR JRF fellowship.

Candidates with MSc/MA or equivalent degree with minimum 55% marks (50% for the SC/ ST and PwBD candidates) are eligible to appear for ICMR JRF test. Candidates appearing in the final year examination in 2019-2020 session can also apply.

The upper age limit for being eligible for the test is 28 years as on September 30, 2020 (relaxable upto five years for candidates belonging to SC/ST, PwBD and female candidates and three years for OBC candidates).

