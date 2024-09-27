Advertisement

Health Ministry Invites Applications For International Fellowship Programme, Check Details

ICMR-DHR International Fellowships 2024: Applications will be screened by ICMR, and shortlisted candidates will be reviewed by a committee of scientists based on their qualifications and training requirements in medical research.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Health Ministry Invites Applications For International Fellowship Programme, Check Details
ICMR-DHR International Fellowships 2024: The deadline for application submission is October 31.

The Government of India is inviting applications for short- and long-term fellowships abroad under the ICMR-DHR International Fellowship Programme for 2024-25. This programme aims to enhance the expertise of health research professionals by providing advanced training and opportunities to collaborate with international scientists in cutting-edge fields of clinical medicine and health sciences. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website. The deadline for application submission is October 31.

Short-Term Fellowships Abroad:

  • Duration: 2 weeks to 3 months
  • Number of Fellowships: 15
  • Age Limit: Below 57 years as of the application deadline

Long-Term Fellowships Abroad:

  • Duration: 6 to 12 months
  • Number of Fellowships: 15
  • Age Limit: Below 45 years as of the application deadline

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must be Indian citizens currently working in the country.
  • A degree in MD/MS/PhD (or equivalent qualifications) is required, along with experience in teaching or research at recognised institutes.
  • Applications must be submitted with institutional approval, stating that the applicant will remain a full-time employee during the fellowship.
  • A letter of acceptance from the host institution is mandatory.
  • A detailed training plan must be submitted in the prescribed format.
  • Applicants from private institutions must provide AICTE recognition.
  • Candidates must not have received a similar fellowship from a government agency in the past three years.

Financial Support:

  • Monthly stipend: USD 3,000 (Rs 2.51 lakh) (including accommodation and expenses)
  • Economy-class airfare through Government of India-authorised agents
  • Contingency grants for visa fees, travel expenses (up to Rs 75,000), and overseas medical insurance (up to Rs 20,000).

Selection Process:

Applications will be screened by ICMR, and shortlisted candidates will be reviewed by a committee of scientists based on their qualifications and training requirements in medical research.

Check the detailed notification here

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ICMR-DHR International Fellowship Programme, International Fellowship Programme 2024-25, ICMR Fellowship Programme
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
NABARD Announces 108 Vacancies For 10th Pass Candidates, Check Details
Health Ministry Invites Applications For International Fellowship Programme, Check Details
UGC-NET June 2024 Re-test: Provisional Answer Key Released, Check Steps To Challenge
Next Article
UGC-NET June 2024 Re-test: Provisional Answer Key Released, Check Steps To Challenge
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com