Health Ministry Invites Applications For International Fellowship Programme, Check Details

The Government of India is inviting applications for short- and long-term fellowships abroad under the ICMR-DHR International Fellowship Programme for 2024-25. This programme aims to enhance the expertise of health research professionals by providing advanced training and opportunities to collaborate with international scientists in cutting-edge fields of clinical medicine and health sciences. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website. The deadline for application submission is October 31.

Short-Term Fellowships Abroad:

Duration: 2 weeks to 3 months

Number of Fellowships: 15

Age Limit: Below 57 years as of the application deadline

Long-Term Fellowships Abroad:

Duration: 6 to 12 months

Number of Fellowships: 15

Age Limit: Below 45 years as of the application deadline

Eligibility:

Applicants must be Indian citizens currently working in the country.

A degree in MD/MS/PhD (or equivalent qualifications) is required, along with experience in teaching or research at recognised institutes.

Applications must be submitted with institutional approval, stating that the applicant will remain a full-time employee during the fellowship.

A letter of acceptance from the host institution is mandatory.

A detailed training plan must be submitted in the prescribed format.

Applicants from private institutions must provide AICTE recognition.

Candidates must not have received a similar fellowship from a government agency in the past three years.

Financial Support:

Monthly stipend: USD 3,000 (Rs 2.51 lakh) (including accommodation and expenses)

Economy-class airfare through Government of India-authorised agents

Contingency grants for visa fees, travel expenses (up to Rs 75,000), and overseas medical insurance (up to Rs 20,000).

Selection Process:

Applications will be screened by ICMR, and shortlisted candidates will be reviewed by a committee of scientists based on their qualifications and training requirements in medical research.

