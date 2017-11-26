HRD To Chalk Out Strategy For Schools To Deal With Sexual Abuse Cases The HRD move comes following the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in a prominent Delhi school by a classmate.

The HRD Ministry is roping in various NGOs and civil society groups to chalk out a strategy for dealing with cases of child sexual abuse at school level, as the increasing number of such cases has set alarm bells ringing in the country. The move comes following the alleged



"There are several rules and guidelines in place but still several cases are reported where children are sexually abused. This issue needs to be tackled beyond the usual good touch-bad touch lessons," a senior HRD Ministry official said.



"Discussions have been initiated with several NGOs and civil society groups and we hope to have some suggestions soon to see how the problem can be addressed at the school level," the official added.



The role of school authorities has come under scanner where last week a girl's mother had approached the police and alleged that her daughter was "inappropriately touched" by a classmate.



According to the mother, when the girl returned from school she complained of pain in her private parts. She was taken to a hospital where doctors confirmed sexual assault.



