HRD Ministry Launches Innovation Cell For Higher Education Institutions

The HRD Ministry Wednesday established an innovation cell at the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) with an aim to brainstorm new ideas about promoting innovation in all higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country. The innovation cell was launched at the AICTE headquarters by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar through video conferencing.

"This will be a significant step in institutionalising innovation and developing a scientific temperament in the country. The purpose of formation of network of Institution's Innovation Councils (IICs) is to encourage, inspire and nurture young students by exposing them to new ideas and processes resulting in innovative activities in their formative years," Mr. Javadekar said.

"More than 1,000 HEIs have already formed IICs in their campuses and enrolled for the IIC network managed by MHRD's innovation cell to promote innovation through multitudinous modes leading to an innovation promotion eco-system in their campuses," he said.

The Union minister said varsities are the main research centers of developed countries and because of their research they are at the top in global innovation ranking.

"Now Indian universities are also setting up research centers through the IIC programme and we are expecting good rank in global innovation ranking in next two to three years through this initiative," he added.