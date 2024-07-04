How Will Australia's New Visa Rules Impact Indians? Explained

Australian student visas have become significantly more expensive for international students, including many from India. The application fee has skyrocketed from $710 (Rs 39,840) to $1,600 (Rs 89,780), more than doubling. This new fee took effect on July 1.

This is a massive jump compared to the current student visa fees in Canada and the United States, which are CDN$150 (AUD$165) and US$185 (AUD$280), respectively.

This move follows the recent increase in minimum funds requirements for international students, the second hike in the last few months.

Additionally, Australia is tightening its student visa process. From now on, only applications submitted from outside the country will be considered. This targets visa holders who might be using student enrollment to extend their stay rather than for genuine studies.

"The changes coming into force will help restore integrity to our international education system and create a migration system which is fairer, smaller, and better able to deliver for Australia," said Minister for Home Affairs, Clare O'Neil.

Temporary visa holders, such as graduates or visitors, can no longer apply for a student visa while in Australia. However, applications submitted before July 1, 2024, are unaffected. Those seeking to extend their stay through studies must now plan and apply from their home country.

This aligns with broader reforms for temporary visas, including shorter work rights, stricter language requirements, and a lower age limit. While prospective students can apply for their visa abroad and wait for a decision in their home country, they'll need a separate visa to enter Australia during this time.

Importantly, there's no bridging visa option for student visa applications in progress. Visitors, however, can still participate in short-term courses (up to three months) on their existing visa. This move aims to ensure student visas are used for their intended purpose and streamline the application process.

"This is a step in the opposite direction. I don't see how this will offset any student immigration numbers for the country. The eventual losers will be the universities, which will once again find themselves with record-low international student numbers in the next intake. They will have to cover the increased cost of the visa fee in the form of hardship scholarships for students. We hope this is a temporary measure and that the government will see reason and find more constructive ways to address their concerns," said Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO Leverage.biz.