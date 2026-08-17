HBCSE Opens Registrations For Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp 2026 For Teachers

The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) has opened registrations for the Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp 2026 for teachers teaching Chemistry to students of Classes 10 to 12.

The four-day camp will be held from November 16 to November 19 at HBCSE in Mumbai. Teachers working in schools and junior colleges affiliated with state or central education boards can apply.

Registration deadline

Interested teachers can register online through the Google Form available on the official HBCSE Olympiad website. The last date to submit the application is September 11.

HBCSE has said that new applicants will be given preference during the selection process over teachers who have already attended a Chemistry Olympiad Exposure Camp.

The list of selected teachers will be published on the HBCSE website and its Olympiad portal by September 18.

What will the camp cover?

The programme is aimed at giving teachers a better understanding of the Chemistry Olympiad and the teaching approaches used in the programme.

The camp will include sessions on Chemistry concepts, covering both theoretical and experimental aspects of the subject. Teachers will also get an opportunity to work with problems used in the Indian Chemistry Olympiad programme.

Before attending the camp, each participant will receive some Olympiad problems and will be required to solve at least one of them. They will also have to discuss the teaching or learning aspects of the problem during the camp.

Travel, food and stay

HBCSE will reimburse eligible round-trip travel expenses, subject to the prescribed rules and a maximum limit equivalent to II AC train fare. Participants have been asked to book tickets only through the travel agencies specified by the centre.

HBCSE will also arrange food and accommodation for selected teachers at its Guest House throughout the camp.

The exposure camp is being organised by HBCSE, a National Centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai.